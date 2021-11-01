Area briefs

Neighborhood Association to meet

PIQUA — The Southview Neighborhood Association will have a general meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Mote Park building. The speaker for the evening will be Amy Welker, director of Health and Sanitation for the city of Piqua. She will be speaking and taking questions about the future of the park system and the Mote Park building. There will also be a discussion of the upcoming Christmas project. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact President Jim Vetter at 937-778-1696, 714 S. Downing, Piqua.

‘Sergeant York’ to play at Hayner

TROY — On Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “Sergeant York.” The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street in Troy. The film is free and includes an informational introduction to the film. Popcorn and drinks are provided.

Howard Hawks directed this1941 Oscar winning film that stars Gary Cooper as Sergeant York. Alvin York is a prize-winning Tennessee marksman recruited to serve in the Army during World War I. While at war, he finds himself torn between his non-violent beliefs and a desire to serve his country. York’s skill with a gun leads him to acts of heroism and he earns much acclaim as a soldier.

Veterans Day breakfast planned

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools will be holding a Veterans Day Breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Piqua High School. Opening ceremonies will be at 8:30 a.m., the free breakfast will be provided at 8:40 a.m., and performances will start at 8:55 a.m. Performances will be from the PHS Symphonic Band, Men’s Choir, Women’s Choir, Show Choir, and Elementary Choir.

The event is free to all Piqua veterans and their guest. Piqua City Schools appreciate your service.

Meet a Veteran event planned

TROY — The second annual Meet a Veteran event, co-sponsored by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and the Troy Miami County Public Library, will be held on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Numerous local veterans will meet and greet visitors. There will be 2021 Meet A Veteran booklets will be available to visitors. A light luncheon items will be available for all, provided by generous donors.