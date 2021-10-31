Riverside to host session for parents of children on IEP

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host an online information session on the topic of “Understanding My Child’s IEP (Individualized Education Program)” on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. The session will be held via the Zoom online platform, led by Amy Todd and Ashley Thoreen from Piqua City Schools’ Special Education Department.

Todd and Thoreen will discuss topics including:

• The IEP process

• Parents’ role in the IEP process

• Who makes up the IEP team

• Transition planning within the IEP

• The different sections of the IEP and the purpose/intent of each section

• How a child’s special education category is determined

• What to do if you feel that the IEP is not meeting your child’s needs

Those interested may log directly into the session at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83061533978?pwd=VU1HQWYvUDNSb0lQWXFZWEwrL2ordz09. The session is free and open to the public, and the link is also available on the Riverside Facebook page and website.

For more information, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or melissa.nichols@riversidedd.org.