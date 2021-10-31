Piqua-Caldwell Historic District plans Holiday Home Tour

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The spirit of the season, luminaries lining the sidewalks, holiday music and holiday treats will bedazzle 300 tourists when six extraordinary properties in historic downtown Piqua open their doors for a self-guided tour. The tour takes place on the evening of Saturday, Dec., 11, 2021, 5-8 p.m. and is once again hosted by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA).

The 2021 tour locations are in close proximity making it an easy walk and each will be designated with luminaries at the front entrance. This year’s tour includes the following properties:

• Dr. Charles R. Coffeen (1894), Owned by Tammy & David Wright, 321 N. Downing Street

• St. Paul’s Kirch (1868), 500 N. Downing Street

• Samuel M. Allison (1912), Owned by Tracy and Joe Thobe, 328 N. Downing Street

• Maria Greenham House (1853), Owned by Nancy Mullenbrock, 228 W. Ash Street

• Edgar A. Todd House (1888), Owned by Debora & Thomas Rezabek, 715 N. Downing Street

• Carrie Barber House (1892), Owned by Ann & Michael Blanck, 324 W. Greene Street

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association, founded in 2017, and acquiring its 501(c)3 non-profit designation in 2019, is focused on “Preserving our Past, For the Future.” After this year’s tour, the association will have placed 26 aluminum cast historic markers within the district and is currently negotiating with the city of Piqua to add historic district signs on street corners as well.

“Our historic district has countless stories to tell with an abundance of diverse architecture comparable to cities of a much larger size. Our association is working to highlight the area, tell those stories and make it a destination rather than Piqua’s best kept secret,” said Mary Frances Rodriguez, PCHDA president.

Tickets go on sale the week of Nov. 4 for $25 per person and will be available at Eventbrite.com and Readmore’s Hallmark. Watch for weekly press releases to learn more about each individual property.