Troy football loses in playoff action; Tipp, Milton-Union advance with wins

CINCINNATI — The Troy football team had an early 7-0 lead against Withrow in D-II, Region 8 football playoffs before losing 29-7.

The Trojans close the season at 6-4.

Withrow, 9-1, will travel to Piqua Friday for a second-round game.

Evan Jones ran 1-yard for Troy’s touchdown, with Jack Kleinhenz kicking the PAT.

The Trojans had a red zone stop late in the second quarter to keep the game tied 7-7, but Withrow would score just before half to make it 14-7 and add two touchdowns in the second half.

Tippecanoe 50,

Mount Healthy 6

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team opened the D-III, Region XII playoffs by dominating Mount Healthy.

The Red Devils, 9-2, will host 6-5 Alter at 7 p.m. Friday night in second round action.

The Knights upset Lemon Monroe 10-7 Friday night.

Milton-Union 33,

Indian Hill 0

WEST MILTON — Blake Neumaier had a big game on the ground as the Milton-Union football team advanced in the D-IV, Region 16 playoffs with a convincing win over Indian Hill.

Milton-Union will play at Eaton Friday night in a matchup of 10-1 teams in the second round.

Neumaier had 168 yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts.

Blake Brumbaugh had a 12-yard TD run and Cooper Brown had a school record game on defense with four interceptions.