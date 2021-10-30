Troy football loses in playoff action; Tipp, Milton-Union advance with wins

CINCINNATI — The Troy football team had an early 7-0 lead against Withrow in D-II, Region 8 football playoffs before losing 29-7.
The Trojans close the season at 6-4.
Withrow, 9-1, will travel to Piqua Friday for a second-round game.
Evan Jones ran 1-yard for Troy’s touchdown, with Jack Kleinhenz kicking the PAT.
The Trojans had a red zone stop late in the second quarter to keep the game tied 7-7, but Withrow would score just before half to make it 14-7 and add two touchdowns in the second half.
Tippecanoe 50,
Mount Healthy 6
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team opened the D-III, Region XII playoffs by dominating Mount Healthy.
The Red Devils, 9-2, will host 6-5 Alter at 7 p.m. Friday night in second round action.
The Knights upset Lemon Monroe 10-7 Friday night.
Milton-Union 33,
Indian Hill 0
WEST MILTON — Blake Neumaier had a big game on the ground as the Milton-Union football team advanced in the D-IV, Region 16 playoffs with a convincing win over Indian Hill.
Milton-Union will play at Eaton Friday night in a matchup of 10-1 teams in the second round.
Neumaier had 168 yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts.
Blake Brumbaugh had a 12-yard TD run and Cooper Brown had a school record game on defense with four interceptions.