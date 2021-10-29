Thursday Girls Soccer Roundup

BELLBROOK — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team advanced to the regional semifinals by winning a 1-0 thriller over Madeira Thursday night at Bellbrook High School.

Lehman, 13-4-2, will play Mariemont at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at site to be determined.

Eva Dexter scored the Lehman goal late in the first half and the Cavaliers made it hold up for a 1-0 victory.

Heidi Toner had a shutout in goal for Lehman.

Lehman and Mariemont played to a 2-2 tie during the season.

Wyoming 3,

Tippecanoe 2

LEBANON — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss in a D-II district final match with Wyoming, losing 3-2 in overtime.

Tipp closed the season with a 12-6-2 record.

Sam Wall scored both goals for Tippecanoe, while Mackenzie Chinn had an assist.

Leah Adkins had nine saves in goal.