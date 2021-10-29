Slusher named OCCAC Player of the Week

PIQUA — The Ohio Community College Athletic Association (OCCAC) has named Edison State Community College sophomore Brianna Slusher (Troy High School) the OCCAC Volleyball Player of the Week for Oct. 18-24.

Slusher led Edison State to three victories.

At the net, she provided 5.32 points per set, most coming on 52 kills.

She had an attack percentage of 28 percent, which included 23 kills on 35 attempts with no errors against Lakeland College —- a 66 percent attack percentage.

Slusher also contributed heavily in the back row.

She had 4.18 digs per set and added three blocks and four points from the service line.

It was Slusher’s second Player of the Week honor for the year.