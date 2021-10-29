Piqua Police Department reports

Information was provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Oct. 25

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident with no injuries was reported in the area of Spring and East Ash streets at 12:16 p.m.

HARASSMENT: A male subject reported a telecommunications harassment complaint on Park Avenue at 12:48 p.m.

UNRULY: Piqua City Schools filed a report of an unruly juvenile at Piqua Central at 1:21 p.m.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at 5:07 p.m. on the 700 block of West Water Street.

SEX OFFENSE: Sex offense reported at an apartment complex. Investigation is pending. The location was redacted.

TRESPASSING: Subjects were located squatting inside a vacant residence on the 300 block of Broadway Street at 7:50 p.m. Tristen D. Johnson, 18, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: Officer dispatched to a disturbance on the 800 block of West Water Street at 10:50 p.m. A male was warned for trespassing.

Oct. 26

THEFT: Caller reported that his nephew stole his bicycle at 6:58 a.m. on Young Street. Caller did not want to press charges. The bicycle was located and returned.

HARASSMENT: Officer was dispatched to the Piqua High School for a telecommunications harassment complaint at 7:54 a.m. Victim said another student was threatening him over social media. The suspect juvenile was warned for telephone harassment.

THEFT: Complainant reports that a female with power of attorney over an elderly female was stealing money from her. Case is pending further investigation.

DRUG OFFENSE: Complainant advised she found drugs inside her residence from her ex-roommate on the 700 block of Washington Avenue at 4:48 p.m. Officer seized drugs and placed it into property to be destroyed.

HARASSMENT: Two subjects harassing each other over the phone. Both parties were warned for telephone harassment.

AGGRAVATED MENACING: Officer dispatched to a disturbance for a juvenile with a firearm near Kiwanis Park on the 700 block of West North Street at 7:13 p.m. The male juvenile was located and charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

HIT SKIP: One vehicle rear ended another and left the scene without providing personal and insurance information in the area of Garnsey and South Main streets at 9:35 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: Report of a suspicious male who knocked on the complainant’s door and identified himself as a Piqua police officer on the 300 block of Walnut Street at 10 p.m. Male was wearing a tan vest with patches on it and appeared to be around 30 years old and a thin build. Officers checked the area for the male and were unable to locate him.