Ouhl has big night as Piqua football handles Little Miami 49-7 in D-II playoff opener

PIQUA — Piqua junior quarterback Brady Ouhl got some advice from his dad — Piqua offensive coordinator Troy Ouhl before the Indians opening round playoff game against Little Miami in D-II, Region 8 action at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

“My dad told me to just turn it loose,” Ouhl said. “To just relax and play.”

Did he ever.

Piqua, 11-0, rolled to a 49-6 win over the Panthers and will host 9-1 Cincinnati Withrow in second round action at 7 p.m. Friday night. Little Miami closed the season at 4-7.

Ouhl rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on three carries, completed 18 of 20 passes — 90 percent for those who don’t want to do the math — for 268 yards and four touchdowns and had a touchdown pass and running touchdown called back by penalties.

And Ouhl was involved in two of the three biggest plays the broke the Panthers back.

A 32-yard pass from Ouhl to Ryan Brown — who would have scored if it had not been for the turf monster — set up a 3-yard TD run by Jasiah Medley and Jackson Trombley’s PAT kick made it 7-0.

Piqua failed to score on its next two possessions — despite Bradien Strayer recovering a fumble at the Little Miami 18-yard line.

Piqua was still leading just 7-0 late in the first quarter, when the Indians took over on their own 40 and it took only one play to double his lead.

It took only one play to double the lead.

Ouhl found Elijah Frazier running down the sidelines at the Little Miami 30 and Frazier took it the rest of the way for a 60-yard TD pass. Trombley’s kick made it 14-0 with 28 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

“Credit to number 17 (for Little Miami),” Ouhl said. “He is a good football player. But, I thought we could beat him with the athletes we have.”

Frazier’s eyes lit up when he saw tight coverage.

“I was going to run a slant if he was playing off me,” Frazier said. “Otherwise, I was just going to run a go. I was going to get caught once I had the ball. I was going hard.”

Piqua made it 21-0 one play after and eight-yard TD run by Ouhl was called back on a holding call.

On first and goal from the 17, he found Colton Beougher across the middle and he stretched the ball across the goal line for a touchdown. Trombley’s kick made it 21-0.

But, Little Miami made it interesting when they scored just the second passing touchdown on the Piqua defense all year.

On third and 16 from the Piqua 35, Grant Maupin took a backwards pass from quarterback Aidan Jones and found Brandon Bischoff in the end zone. Lucas Swierk’s PAT kick made it 21-7 with 2:41 remaining in the first half.

Then came a backbreaking two and a half minutes for Little Miami.

On a third and three from the Piqua 37, Ouhl rolled right and went 63 yards for a touchdown. Trombley’s kick with 1:42 remaining in the half made it 28-7 at the break.

“I really hadn’t broken loose on a run all year,” Ouhl said.

Little Miami had been focused on stopping Jasiah Medley in the first half.

But, on the first play of the second half he went 53 yards for a touchdown and after Trombley’s kick it was 35-7 just like that.

“I thought I was gone on the first play of the game,” Medley said. “But, then a guy came and jumped on my back. It felt good to get that run.”

Ouhl watched with admiration after making the handoff.

“I don’t think people realize just how good Jasiah (Medley) is,” Ouhl said. “If he is not the best player in the state, he definitely is one of the top two or three. He deserves all the credit he gets.”

Piqua football coach Bill Nees said the end of the first half and start of the second half were huge.

“You look at that, that was about a two and a half minute stretch where we got two touchdowns,” he said.

Ouhl added touchown passes of 27 yards to Cory Miller and 29 yards to Frazier.

“This is something I have dreamed of all my life,” Frazier said about scoring two touchdowns in a playoff game. “My brothers and I have worked hard for this.”

Medley had 101 yards on 17 carries and Ouhl spread the ball around to seven different receivers.

Frazier had two catches for 89 yards, Brown had four catches for 85 yards and Miller had five catches for 34 yards.

“Brady (Ouhl) had a big game and our receivers did a nice job,” Nees said. “We had some big YAC (Yards After Catch) tonight.”

Sam Schmiesing had seven tackles, Strayer recovered two fumbles and Medley had several hits that rocked Panther receivers, including one that forced a fumble.

Trombley had another big night as well. He was 7-for-7 on PATs, all eight kickoffs were touchbacks and he pinned Little Miami at its own three-yard line on a punt as the Indians clicked on all cylinders for the 11th straight week.

“We prepare for every team the same,” Nees said. “We don’t worry about their record. We present everything to them on film and then we find out on Friday night (how they match up).”

They will use that same formula next as Ouhl and the Indians look to keep turning it loose on opponents.