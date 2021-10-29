One dead, one injured in U.S. 36 crash

PIQUA — One man is dead and another injured following a Friday evening crash on U.S/ Rt. 36 at Fairview Road.

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies, Piqua Fire and EMS, and Fletcher Fire Department, were sent by Miami County 9-1-1 to the intersection around 7 p.m. on a reported crash with at least one vehicle rolled over.

The driver of a Porsche was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash occurred when the driver of the Porsche was southbound on Fairview Road and failed to stop for a stop sign at U.S. Rt. 36, striking the second vehicle and causing it to overturn.

Gebhart said that the driver of the Porsche was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle.

U.S. Rt. 36 was closed to traffic while the crash was investigated.

No names have yet been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.