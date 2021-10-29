Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 26

INFORMATION: Deputies conducted a random sexual offender verification at a residence on the 11000 block of Covington Bradford Road in Newberry Township at 7:43 a.m. While conducting the verification, officers became concerned that the offender may not be living at the residence.

AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies were conducting random sex offender verifications. Deputies stopped at a residence on the 100 block of North Main Street in Covington and made contact with the offender. Adult Parole was accompanying deputies during the verification process. The offender was currently on parole, and parole conducted a search of the residence. Parole officers located marijuana, other drugs, and weapons inside the residence. Adult parole arrested the offender, and he was transported to the Miami County Jail by Covington Police Department. Adult parole and Covington Police Department are handling criminal charge.

FRAUD: Deputy spoke with reporting party in reference to a fraud complaint on Ridgeview Court in Piqua at 10:40 a.m. Reporting party asked this incident be documented. Case closed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 100 block of East Smithfield Street in Bradford on an animal complaint at 4:53 p.m. After further investigation, the reporting party stated they had let their dog out to use the restroom. The neighbor’s dog slipped it’s leash and came onto his property, and the two female dogs began to fight but were immediately separated. The dogs did not appear to be injured.

DISTURBANCE: Deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 3200 block of Gardenia Drive in Monroe Township for a disturbance at 5:03 p.m. Upon further investigation, charges are being filed against one juvenile. Charges are pending for one adult.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 9900 block of East Haskett Lane in Bethel Township in reference to a theft complaint at 6:36 p.m. The reporting party advised a large quantity of her medication and syringes were taken from her residence. This case is pending further investigation.

Oct. 27

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident with no injuries was reported in the area of West State Route 55 and Calumet Road in Union Township at 7 a.m.

FRAUD: A deputy spoke with a victim who reported that an unknown person(s) had fraudulently written several checks totaling approximately $35,000, which was taken out of his checking and savings account. This case is pending further investigation.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to an injury collision on the 6900 block of State Route 589 in Brown Township at 12:09 p.m. A single occupant vehicle had pulled onto State Route 589 to head North when it was struck by another single occupant vehicle headed north. One male driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for head injuries. The other male driver was treated on scene and released. Animal control units responded to take possession of a small dog that was inside one of the vehicles during the incident. The dog was uninjured as a result of the incident.

UNRULY: Miami East High School Principal brought a student to a deputy who was caught vaping for the third time in the month of October. The student was receiving a five-day suspension for the school discipline and being charged with possession of tobacco products. Case closed.