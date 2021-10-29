Letter: Nasal best judge candidate

To the Editor:

I’ve known Judge Gary Nasal for many years. He has always been active in his community, his party, and his elected office.

He has served on many charitable boards including but not limited to the American Cancer Society, serving as its president for two terms, Troy Dollars for Scholars, as president, several Troy Strawberry Festival Committees, the Troy Jaycees, and on several Troy Chamber of Commerce projects.

He served as Assistant Municipal Court Prosecutor, Municipal Court Prosecutor, Assistant City of Troy Law Director, village of Covington Law Director, and as Miami County Prosecutor for over 18 years, handling everything from parking tickets to aggravated murder cases, as well as a wide variety of civil and criminal cases for both the private and public clients. He has handled literally thousands of cases, running the gamut of the legal practice. Not to mention he has over eight years of experience as our election Municipal Court Judge, the seat for which he now seeks re-election.

This is the kind of experience and qualifications that forge a fair, consistent, and impartial jurist. If you compare the two candidates, the choice is clear. Keep Judge Nasal.

— Edward Adams

Troy