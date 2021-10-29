Five vying for Elizabeth Twp. Trustee

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Five candidates are seeking two open seats with the Elizabeth Township Trustees.

The following information was submitted by each candidate, starting with the incumbents:

• Greg D. Dilts

Family information: My wife Angela and I have three grown children and two wonderful grandchildren.

Occupation: Firefighter/Paramedic with the city of Troy

Previous political experience: 11 years as township trustee.

Qualifications: I have been in public service my entire adult life. I served four years in the United States Navy, I’m starting my 29th year in January with the Troy Fire Department, I have 15 years with Miami County Sheriff’s Department, and 11 years as Elizabeth Township Trustee.

Reason for seeking office: I want to continue maintaining the preservation of our historic township, be an advocate for our fire and EMS service, and continue to be fiscally responsible with our budget so as to never have to place a tax burden on our residents.

Goals for office if elected: Bring faster and more reliable internet to the township, to ensure the proper response and coverage of our fire and EMS services, and improve/upgrade the roadside tile drainage along Sanders Road.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: To maintain fiscal responsibility and preserve our historical values.

• Randy Mott

Family information: Wife, Lynda Mott, three adult daughters and sons in law, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Occupation: Retired as farm manager from Tip Top Canning Company after 43 years of service.

Previous political experience: One term as Monroe Township Trustee, currently serving as an appointed member of the Board of Elizabeth Township Trustees.

Qualifications: I graduated from the Ohio State University with a B.S. in Agricultural Economics and have served on numerous Boards and Commissions, which include: Miami County Board of Health, Miami County Planning Commission, Miami Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Miami County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees, Ohio Conservation Commission, Pioneer Electric Nominating Board, Elizabeth Township Zoning Board of Appeals, Elizabeth Township Farmland Preservation Chairman, and a current member of Cove Spring Church serving in many capacities.

Reason for seeking office:

I have always wanted to live in Elizabeth Township. My wife, Lynda, and I chose to purchase the family farm from my parents and in doing so became the third generation of the Mott family to own the farm. My grandfather, with whom I spent many summers, purchased the farm in 1918, and it is now an Ohio Century Farm. Lynda and I wanted to live and work in Elizabeth Township because we love it here, and it is my desire, if elected, to help to keep steering the path of the township forward in a way to preserve the history and the wonderful quality of life that makes this area so attractive. I believe that my experience as a community and church leader, former and current township trustee, building and equipment maintenance including snow removal, and fiscal/financial responsibility will provide the voters of the township the right combination of traits to give the confidence to elect me to fill the role of trustee.

Goals for office if elected:

I would work with the other two trustees and fiscal agent to practice good fiscal/financial management of the funds the township manages so that future tax levies would not be required to operate the township to keep the costs of living down. I would work to continue to perform both the short term and long term maintenance of our township physical assets including buildings, roads, and equipment, as well as maintain the quality of our fire and EMS services. I would also promote, within our budget, the expansion of services that we provide to our residents which would include the building out of new broadband internet to as many residents as possible, and additional offerings of educational and fitness programs at the Elizabeth Township Community Center.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek:

To maintain/replace our aging equipment and buildings and maintain/expand the services the township provides while preserving the current invested financial assets of the township so that future tax levies are not required.

• Kevin Hamlin

Family information: My wife, Nicole, and I have been married for 15 years and have three children who attend Miami East.

Occupation: Program Manager for the United States Air Force.

Previous political experience: I don’t have any official political experience as an elected official.

Qualifications: My extensive work experience within program management, engineering, and management of personnel, facilities, and maintenance has equipped me with the skills and knowledge necessary to be successful. As a Program Manager, I have executed defense programs in a fiscally-responsible way. In addition, I am involved in community through coaching and mentoring kids.

Reason for seeking office: Elizabeth Township needs to ensure that we have the proper personnel with the skills necessary to be able to plan, organize, and execute not only for the present, but also for the future for our community.

Goals for office if elected: If elected, I will improve communication with the community, increase community involvement for township issues (including internet availability), appropriately negotiate contracts, and properly execute funds.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: I see the greatest need to be addressed is the proper execution of funds with appropriate level of community involvement.

• Kristopher Mick

Family information: Wife: Sandi. Oldest daughter: Layla. Youngest daughter: Emma.

Occupation: Aircraft Electrician (Lead).

Previous political experience: None.

Qualifications: As a lead electrician, I am responsible for making sure the projects I am working on are run in an efficient and cost effective manner. As a homeowner, husband, and father, I am responsible for making financial decisions that will determine the stability of my family in years to come. The real life lessons I have embraced and learned from are the reason I am qualified to oversee the townships business as trustee.

Goals for office if elected: As a fiscally conservative person, it is my main goal to make sure Elizabeth Township’s general fund remains plentiful. Needless government spending only leads to higher taxes in the long run. I would also like to make sure that Elizabeth Township remains a vibrant rural community. Supporting the zoning codes and services that the township offers are at the top of my list to keep Elizabeth Township the place that I love to call home!

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: The needs of Elizabeth Township are small compared to the larger problems of the United States of America. The largest problem I see facing our country is that people of my generation have put off getting involved in the political process. One of the reasons I am seeking office is to gain experience in the political world. We need to get involved and become the voice that leads our nation before it is destroyed by mandates and the curtailing of individual liberties!

• Jeremy Paulus

Family information: My wife and I have been married for 22 years and have lived in Elizabeth Township for 18 years. We have two children attending Miami East High School.

Occupation: Owner of J Paulus Construction LLC.

Qualifications: I have been a business owner for over 20 years. I am able to face similar township challenges effectively.

Reason for seeking office: Protect and preserve our unique township with pride while respecting and listening to all township citizens.

Goals for office if elected: Protect our unique, historic, and rural township, and make broadband internet service availability a priority.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: To be proactive with township issues and following through to make sure issues are executed correctly and most importantly in a timely manner.