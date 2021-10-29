Area briefs

CSX re-openings delayed

TROY — CSX road closings at East Canal Street and Staunton Road/State Route 55 will re-open on Friday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. They were previously expected to re-open on Sunday, Oct. 31.

TMCS open house scheduled

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is extremely thankful for the support shown to them over the last two years by the community. In order to show their appreciation, TMCS will be hosting an Appreciation Open House on Nov. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. The event will take place at the Tipp City United Methodist Church located at 8 W. Main Street. It will be a casual event with light snacks. TMCS encourages everyone that has been involved or would like to be involved with TMCS to attend. Registration is encouraged for this event. To register call 937-667-8631 or email ksonnanstine@tmcomservices.org.

TMCS offers gift giving program

TIPP CITY — The holidays are just around the corner and Tipp Monroe Community Services is once again offering their Holiday Gift Giving Program to residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township. Families that need a little help this year can contact the TMCS office to make an appointment. Forms will be available at tmcomservices.org and should be filled out before the appointment. An employee will go over your paperwork and explain the process. Call 937-667-8631 to make an appointment from now through Nov. 19. All information collected is confidential.

This program also gives local businesses, organizations and individuals the opportunity to give back to their community by donating items or cash to help families that need help during the holidays. Please contact TMCS if you or your business/organization would like to sponsor a family.