Letter: Voting yes or no on DORA is upon us

To the Editor:

Voting yes or no on DORA is upon us. Yard signs encouraging both are scattered throughout our neighborhoods. Letters, both for and against DORA, have been in this newspaper. An attitude of “Why not give it a try” seems to be held by those favoring a yes vote. Whereas, a no vote, aiming for the overall benefit of Troy and its citizens, seems to be “why risk a try.” DORA will obviously be very difficult to shut down if allowed to start, and Troy will not easily recover from any consequences it suffers. It creates a “no win and everything to lose” situation.

Downtown Troy is already alcoholic beverage (booze) friendly. By Ohio law, consumption is safely confined to the premises of the license holders (14 in DORA zone). Three of which on the central square already provide outdoor drinking in their fenced plazas. Up to 100 can be seated there. Wherein, by law they cannot allow anyone under 21 or needing to quit drinking to be served. DORA transfers those legal requirements from the “sellers” to city of Troy, which concerns us.

Underage drinkers and likely underage drunks will result. Booze parties will form and likely Troy will be targeted as the best place to come party. If the central circle is kept open to motorists, accidents/liability claims will undoubtedly follow.

To counteract all this, additional policing costs will incur. Why has there been no mention of this or basically any other assessments of extra costs for DORA? Is it because extra costs are more likely to get no votes? Why is there not one mention of an obvious need to provide public toilets, for both men and women, during our designated DORA times? Is it because such are needed mainly for “booze parties,” which also are not mentioned as even a possibility to occur? Is it because the cost for providing “Porta Potties” will also fall upon the taxpayers and not those otherwise destined to profit from the booze sale or in providing the special DORA cups? City clean-up costs will also increase after each open DORA. One final consideration, the Troy Main Street survey answers predominately identify the subsequent local changes, of other cities, to their established DORA’s, to be an increase in the days, open hours and sizes of their designated zones. We can also expect such increases at Troy as it only requires a vote of the “Pro DORA five” presently on our city council. If allowed, this “albatross”will grow.

— Allen Easterday

Troy resident and voter