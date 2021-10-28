Letter: Time for someone new

To the Editor:

Bethel Township: Remember the 2020 referendum vote, with over 72% of Bethel voters overturning the trustees’ rezoning approvals for two properties? Residents asked about recalling two trustees. Now is the time for that “recall.”

Beth van Haaren has served 16 years … time for someone new.

Carolyn Wright has served one term, voting in alliance with Ms. van Haaren.

It’s time for Change, Bethel! Vote Lorna Furderer and Kama Dick for Bethel Township Trustees!

— Michele Pfrogner

New Carlisle