Letter: Campbell has been a positive leadership figure

To the Editor:

Along with the Class of 2022’s letter to the editor regarding the campaign of classmate Nolan Campbell, the Class of 2025 would like to submit our letter.

Nolan Campbell has been a positive leadership figure in our transition from the PJHS to PHS. His volunteering with Link Leaders (the high school club responsible for Freshman orientation) has made his face a comforting one to look for in the hallways. From being lost in the hallways, not knowing where the restrooms are, or not understanding simple high school things, Nolan has always been one to ask.

Regardless of Nolan’s win or loss, he has taught us a huge lesson. He proved that anything is possible with the right amount of hard work. No one in this city would have ever imagined an 18-year-old high school student running for public office. We are proud to know Nolan inside and outside of the classroom and know that he is certainly not done shaking up the world.

Keep your dreams and ambitions high, Nolan, and never stop fighting for what you believe in. We can’t wait to see where life’s journey’s will take you.

— Braden Holtvogt

Vice-President, PHS Class of 2025

These views are not reflective of Piqua High School or Piqua City School District.