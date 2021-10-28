Letter: Businesses in support of DORA

To the Editor:
Dear Troy Citizens,
This needed to be addressed immediately. The following Letter to the Editor states that the downtown businesses are being held captive by the City and the DORA. This is just one more piece of misinformation. See article here: “Letter: Vote no to DORA to keep Troy safe,” Miami Valley Today.
The businesses of downtown support this initiative in great numbers. Here is a list of all the businesses that have said they support the DORA.
3 Weird Sisters
Agave & Rye
Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co
Basils
Be You Boutique
Carr Insurance
David Fair on the Square
Del Cid Satellite
Echo Boutique
Expressions of the Home
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
Haren’s Market
HER Realtors
Hittle’s Jewelry
Leaf & Vine
Lockbox 290
Low Voltage solutions
Magnolia Mae
Modern on Market
Moeller Brew Barn
Pachamama Market
Polished Nail Salon
Poppin’ Off
Poppy Lane Boutique
Pop-up @ 4 W. Main
Purebred Coffee Co
ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen
Ruby’s Beauty Salon
Samozrejme
Stafford’s Uniquely Sports
Studio 14 Creative Art Studio
Submarine house
The Caroline
The Mayflower Arts Center
Trojan City Music
Trojan Florist
Village Salon
Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Zeal Coaching
Once again the anit-DORA group is all about misinformation and fear mongering about this issue.
Many businesses outside of the DORA district also support the DORA because they understand the benefits for the community. We have received support from the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Miami County Visitors Bureau and Troy Main Street. All of these organizations who work for our Troy businesses and the tourism of Troy recognize the benefits that a DORA provides.
— Brian Cardinal
Promote Troy DORA