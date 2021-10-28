Letter: Businesses in support of DORA

To the Editor:

Dear Troy Citizens,

This needed to be addressed immediately. The following Letter to the Editor states that the downtown businesses are being held captive by the City and the DORA. This is just one more piece of misinformation. See article here: “Letter: Vote no to DORA to keep Troy safe,” Miami Valley Today.

The businesses of downtown support this initiative in great numbers. Here is a list of all the businesses that have said they support the DORA.

3 Weird Sisters

Agave & Rye

Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co

Basils

Be You Boutique

Carr Insurance

David Fair on the Square

Del Cid Satellite

Echo Boutique

Expressions of the Home

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

Haren’s Market

HER Realtors

Hittle’s Jewelry

Leaf & Vine

Lockbox 290

Low Voltage solutions

Magnolia Mae

Modern on Market

Moeller Brew Barn

Pachamama Market

Polished Nail Salon

Poppin’ Off

Poppy Lane Boutique

Pop-up @ 4 W. Main

Purebred Coffee Co

ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen

Ruby’s Beauty Salon

Samozrejme

Stafford’s Uniquely Sports

Studio 14 Creative Art Studio

Submarine house

The Caroline

The Mayflower Arts Center

Trojan City Music

Trojan Florist

Village Salon

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Zeal Coaching

Once again the anit-DORA group is all about misinformation and fear mongering about this issue.

Many businesses outside of the DORA district also support the DORA because they understand the benefits for the community. We have received support from the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Miami County Visitors Bureau and Troy Main Street. All of these organizations who work for our Troy businesses and the tourism of Troy recognize the benefits that a DORA provides.

— Brian Cardinal

Promote Troy DORA