Landlord incentive program offered by MMHA

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority (MMHA) announced a $600 signing bonus incentive for landlords in the county to participate in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. Beginning Oct. 25, 2021, landlords may receive the $600 bonus for submitting an executed Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract for a unit made available to families with a Housing Voucher.

“With the increased need for affordable housing in the county, this new signing bonus program will provide landlords a strong incentive to sign a Housing Assistance Payment contract, opening the door to increased housing stability in our communities,” said MMHA Executive Director Keith GunderKline. “We’re hoping to attract new landlords to participate in the program so that they can see first-hand the benefits of renting to our qualified families.” Any units from a newly participating landlord are eligible for incentive payments, as are landlords currently participating in the program who lease new units to voucher holders searching for a unit.

MMHA currently has more than 156 families with vouchers who are finding it difficult to locate available, suitable housing in the county. An increasing number have been forced to let their voucher expire due to the challenge in finding vacant units that meet the basic Voucher Program requirements. Participating landlords are guaranteed prompt payment of the monthly rent amount needed to supplement the tenant’s rent share, which is based on a percentage of their income.

The incentive payments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the current $15,000 of designated incentive funds are exhausted. To be eligible, a landlord must make available a new unit to lease to a voucher holder. If successful, a similar incentive program may be made available in 2022. More information can be found on the MMHA website at miamimha.org.