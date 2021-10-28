Bethel breaks ground for new school/stadium

Bethel Elementary School students Landon Ayers, Cara Barnes, AveryBoutwell, Emma Brumbauch, Brant Clawson, Peter Digby, Emma Garlough, Audrey Goins, and Max McCall, participate in the groundbreaking for the new Bethel Elementary School during ceremonies at the school on Thursday. The project will include the building of a new K-5 elementary building on property just north of the current high school building and a new football stadium. The new building is scheduled for completion in time for the 2023 school year.