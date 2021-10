PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center will be having a Halloween Family Night on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. They will have games, pumpkin decorating, and candy. The event is free to both YMCA members and non-members and the community.

The community is invited to come out as a family and have some scary fun. The center is located at 307 W. High St., Piqua.