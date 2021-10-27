Three running for Newberry Township Trustee

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — Three candidates are seeking two open seats with the Newberry Township Trustees.

The following are responses submitted from each of the candidates:

• George “Dusty” Furrow

Family information: Married to Tammy for 41 years. We have two daughters and four grandchildren. I have lived in Newberry Township for over 50 years.

Occupation: I have worked at Finfrock Construction for 43 years as a heavy equipment operator and job superintendent.

Previous political experience: I have been a township trustee for 17 years and have enjoyed being the trustee for the last 17 years.

Qualifications: I have extensive experience in the areas of road building and repair, snow removal, pipe laying, soil and water conservation, OSHA standards and surveying. I have also worked with various members of the Miami County Engineer’s Department, have a CDL license and have attended numerous seminars on road construction repair.

Reason for seeking office: To continue the good working relationship with the other trustees, fiscal officer, and the Miami County Engineer’s Office, but also give something back to the community and township.

Goals for office if elected: My goal is the budget and to continue the same quality care of the township’s roads and cemeteries that residents expect. Continue working with the Miami County Engineer’s Office on reconstruction and repair on roads and storm water drainage.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: The greatest need in the township is maintaining the roads and cemeteries, supporting the Bradford Fire Department and Covington Fire and Rescue for the township’s fire and EMS protection, and maintaining a balanced budget.

• Mike Maniaci

Family: Married with have three children and six grandchildren. Resident of Newberry Township for the past 45 years.

Occupation: Retired.

Previous political experience: The last four years Newberry Township Trustee also was on the Miami County zoning Commission Board.

Qualifications: With my 45 years in business management and the last four years being a trustee for Newberry Township.

Reason for seeking office: To finish what we started repairing the mausoleum. All the current trustees seem to work really well together. When things run like that, it makes it very enjoyable.

Goals for office if elected: Try to get funding to finish what we started four years ago with repairing the mausoleum and also maintaining the 28 miles of township roads and keeping the nine cemeteries mowed and trimmed an the roads clear of snow.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: To finish repairing mausoleum for we can start using it for burial, to maintain our roads and cemeteries, to keep our roads clear of snow, and to make sure we are spending the taxpayer money wisely.

• Bobby F. Johnson

Family information: Married and father of three.

Occupation: Sidney Windustrial Warehouse Manger and Local 162 Journeyman plumber/pipefitter.

Previous political experience: None.

Qualifications: As a Warehouse Manger in charge of all shipping, receiving ,and inventory control, I have the skills to manage multiple projects at the same time, while maintaining cost efficiency.

As a union plumber and pipefitter, I was tasked with the design, build, and maintenance of projects that protect municipal water, sewer, and storm drainage systems.

I am confident all of my life and job skills will be an asset to the community by helping me be knowledgeable and aware of what’s going on in all facets of the township.

Reason for seeking office: I feel a lot of residents voices have fallen on deaf ears, especially west Covington. I believe I can and will represent every resident no matter where they live at within the township by giving them the voice they deserve.

Goals for office if elected: I want Newberry Township to have some form of social media so more residents can be aware and informed what is going on in their neighborhood. Make communicating with trustees easier. Try to complete more township projects by using local businesses.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: Preserving country living is one of my top priorities. I moved my family from out of town so we could enjoy country living.