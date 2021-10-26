Troy opens D-II playoffs at Cincinnati Withrow Friday night

TROY — The Troy football team heads into the D-II, Region 8 playoffs with momentum.

The Trojans won six of their last seven games to finish 6-3 and are coming off a 31-0 win over Vandalia-Butler Friday night.

Troy will travel to Cincinnati Withrow Friday night for a 7 p.m. game.

The Tigers are 8-1, with their only loss to Cincinnati Taft.

Senior running back Ty’aris Stevenson (5-11, 185) leads the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference with 1,286 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on 119 carries.

Senior Antwonez Fant (5-10, 175) has played quarterback the last three games after starting the season as a wide receiver.

He has completed 16 of 26 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Senior receiver Timothy Pope (6-3, 195) leads the receivers with 18 catches for 288 yards and four touchdowns, while Fant caught three touchdown passes before moving to receiver.

Junior kicker Abdourahime Berry (5-10, 170) is 22 for 37 on PAT attempts.

Senior defensive lineman Riley Simpson (5-7, 190) leads the defense with 48 tackles.

Junior defensive tackle Deandre Woolens (6-2, 255) has 11 sacks and senior defensive end Joshua Lukusa (6-5, 240) has 10 sacks.

Troy junior quarterback Donnie Stanley (5-11, 1850 took over for injured Josh Mayfield in week four.

He has completed 42 of 81 passes for 684 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Senior Jack Kleinhenz (6-2, 1800 is the big play threat among the receivers with 11 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior Will Wolke (5-9, 168) has 21 receptions for 185 yards and senior Willie Ritchie (5-9, 165) has 15 receptions for 233 yards.

Junior Nick Kawecki (5-10, 195) and sophomore Jahari Ward (5-11, 200) lead the rushing attack.

Kawecki had 820 yards and five touchdowns on 155 attempts.

Ward, a TD maker, has 385 yards and 10 touchdowns on 71 carries.

Kleinhenz is 26 for 27 on PATs, while sophomore Cameron Stoltz(5-8, 155) is 2-for-2 on field goals.

Senior linebacker JJ McCoy 96-2, 215) leads the defense with 71 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Senior linebacker Kristifer Williams (6-1, 223) has 67 tackles, two interceptions and three forced fumbles, while sophomore defensive end Devon Strobel (6-1, 212) has 62 tackles, four sacks and four forced fumbles.

Junior linebacker Aidan Coleman (5-11, 175) has 49 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Also with two interceptions are junior Gavin Burris (5-9, 164), senior Wyatt Smith (5-10, 175) and Kleinhenz.