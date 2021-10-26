Piqua hosts Little Miami Friday in D-II playoff action

PIQUA — The Piqua football team will host Little Miami Friday night in the opening round of the D-II, Region 8 playoffs at 7 p.m. at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

The Panthers finished the regular season 4-6, while the Indians were 10-0.

But, don’t be fooled by that.

Little Miami played a rugged schedule with includes a 43-42 loss to Anderson in overtime.

Senior quarterback Aidan Jones (6-2, 180) completed 136 of 265 passes this season for 1,864 yards. He threw for 15 touchdowns and had eight interceptions.

Junior Brayden Bischoff (6-0, 170) leads the receivers with 40 catches for 667 yards and eight touchdowns, while Senior Ashton Middlekamp (5-10, 180) has rushed for 861 yards and 13 touchdowns in 151 carries.

Jones has rushed for 390 yards on 102 carries.

Senior kicker Lucas Swierk (6-0, 185) is 29 for 31 on PATS and 7-for-9 on field goals.

Senior linebackers Michael Cornett and Trey Miller are second and third in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in tackles.

Cornett (6-0, 165) has 79 tackles and four sacks, while Miller (5-10, 160) has 78 tackles and four sacks.

Senior linebacker Nick Greenwell ((6-2, 190) had 10 sacks and junior linebacker Marcus Jones (6-0, 185) has 59 tackles and three sacks.

Piqua will counter with an explosive offense and a pass defense that has only allowed on touchdown all year.

Junior quarterback Brady Ouhl (6-1, 176) has completed 70 of 101 passes for 1,001 yards, with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Senior running back Jasiah Medley (6-1, 196) is second in the MVL with 1,566 yards and 28 touchdown on 137 carries and has also caught a touchdown pass.

Ouhl has 387 yards rushing on 49 carries.

Junior Dre’Sean Roberts (6-2, 172) has 21 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns, while senior Cory Miller (6-0, 172) has 22 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior kicker Jackson Trombley (5-11, 180) is 57 of 59 on PATs and threat for a touchback on every kickoff.

Junior linebacker Sam Schmiesing (6-2, 223) is second in the MVL in tackles with 107.

Senior defensive end Landon Hare (6-2, 214) leads the pass rush with 4.5 sacks and has 53 tackles, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Senior defensive tackles Wyatt Dobbins (6-1, 259) adds 2.5 sacks.

Senior cornerback Braiden Strayer (5-10, 169) leads the MVL with six interceptions.