Miami County Commissioners endorse the Tri-County Mental Health and Recovery Levy Renewal

By Sam Wildow

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved on Tuesday a proclamation in support of and an endorsement for the renewal of the Tri-County Mental Health and Recovery Levy.

“This is very, very important to our community,” commissioner Greg Simmons said. He added, on behalf of the board of commissioners, “We’re very glad to make this proclamation.”

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is asking voters in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties to renew its 0.6-mill Mental Health and Recovery Levy. The levy is used for the purpose of providing counseling and supportive services to children and adults through the operation of alcohol and drug addiction programs and mental health programs.

“Access to mental health and addiction treatment-related services is critical to maintaining healthy individuals, a livable community, and a productive workforce,” Simmons said, reading from the proclamation.

The levy was first approved by voters in 1973. If not renewed on Nov. 2, the levy will expire Dec. 31 of this year.

Representatives from the Tri-County Board were present at Tuesday’s meeting, including Executive Director Terri Becker, who thanked the commissioners and the community for their continued support of the levy.

“I just want to express our appreciation for the proclamation that was passed today,” Becker said. “We very much appreciate the support of the board of commissioners and our working relationship with this board, and we also appreciate the support of the citizens of Miami County who have, over the years, supported our levy and our renewals.”

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners authorized advertising for Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) for professional design and engineering services in calendar year 2022 for county facilities and properties, as well as for highway, bridge, water distribution, wastewater collection, and property acquisition. Said Statements of Qualifications will be received by the Board of Miami County Commissioners until 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Next, the commissioners approved the Miami County Solid Waste Management Plan for the for the Miami County Solid Waste Management District.

Later, the commissioners approved a rezoning request to rezone 4.8 acres from general agriculture to single family residential and 4.39 acres from single family residential to general agriculture located at 6287 Wheelock Road, West Milton.

Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Joel Smith also provided a COVID-19 update during Tuesday’s meeting, noting this is the fourth week where COVID numbers have trended downward. Smith plans to provide COVID updates to the commissioners every two weeks moving forward.

Smith said the rate of COVID cases per 100,000 residents in Miami County is at approximately 516.9, which is lower than last week but higher than the current state average of 419 cases per 100,000 residents. Miami County had an increase of approximately 266 positive cases from last week, as well as an additional 32 hospitalizations and 10 new deaths related to COVID-19.

There is an estimated 815 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, Smith said, which is 174 fewer than his previous update. The positivity rate for Miami County is at approximately 16.2%. As of Tuesday morning, there were 12 people currently hospitalized in a hospital in Miami County due to COVID, including one person in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Approximately 45.25 percent of the county has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Smith. He said there were 348 vaccinations given over the last week.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.