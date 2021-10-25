West Milton man sentenced for attempted rape of minors

By Sam Wildow

TROY — A West Milton man will spend four years in prison after being sentenced on Monday for the attempted rape of two minors.

Drayden R. Sanders, 20, will spend a minimum of four years in prison for two counts of second-degree felony attempted rape following his sentencing hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Sanders took a plea deal in September, for which the state dismissed 17 counts and amended two counts of first-degree felony rape to second-degree felony rape. The state also agreed not to object to a concurrent sentence. Sanders originally faced multiple sex offenses, including multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt imposed a minimum sentence of four years in prison to be served concurrently for each count of second-degree felony attempted rape, as well as a maximum sentence of six years. Sanders may serve up to six years in prison at the discretion of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections depending on Sanders’ conduct during prison. He is not eligible for early release.

During his sentencing hearing on Monday, Sanders said he was sorry to the victims, who were not present during the hearing.

Assistant Prosecutor Matt Watkins said there was a presumption of a prison sentence with these charges.

“This is multiple bad decisions with two victims,” Watkins said.

Pratt went over Sanders’ criminal record, which included charges of disorderly conduct, menacing, and domestic violence. Sanders was on probation through the Miami County Municipal Court when he committed these sex offenses.

“This case is troubling to me,” Pratt said. Pratt pointed out that Sanders was 19 years old at the time of the offenses, noting the “significant age difference” between him and his victims, who were 12 and 13 years old.

“You couldn’t control yourself,” Pratt said. She said the victims suffered “serious physical and psychological harm.” The offenses also took place over the course of a couple months between May and June of 2020, according to court records.

“You preyed upon these girls,” Pratt said.

While prison time was not required, Pratt said it was necessary “in order to protect the public.”

Once released from prison, Sanders will be subject to five years of post release control. He will also be a labeled as a tier III sex offender, requiring Sanders to register every 90 days for his lifetime.