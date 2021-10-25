UVMC to host free Parkinson’s Disease Seminars

MIAMI COUNTY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host free Parkinson’s Disease Seminars for individuals living with the disease and their families on Friday, Nov. 5, at the YMCA Richard E. Hunt Activity Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua, and Wednesday, Nov. 17, at YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Time will be 11 a.m. to noon.

The programs will feature UVMC physical therapists who specialize in treatment of Parkinson’s disease. They will address ways to help cope with the condition through changes in nutrition, activities of daily living, exercise, and stress management.

Speakers will be Paul Kremer, PT, and Lauren Seger, PT, both certified in LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) and Delay the Disease™ Parkinson’s treatment — a life-changing, evidence-based fitness and mobility program offered at UVMC.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, stop at the YMCA front desk or call 937-773-9622 for the Piqua program or 937-440-9622 for the Troy program.

For further information, please email aljewell@premierhealth.com.