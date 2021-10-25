One injured in semi crash

BROWN TOWNSHIP — One man was injured in a crash of a semi-tractor trailer on Monday.

Fletcher Fire Department, along with fire and medic units from Johnson-St. Paris, and mutual aide from Piqua Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Alcony-Conover Road near U.S. Rt. 36 around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an overturned semi with the driver trapped.

It took rescue crews nearly20 minutes to free the driver from the wreckage. EMS personnel requested a medical helicopter but none were able to fly due to weather conditions.

Authorities believe that the driver of the semi was northbound on Alcony-Conover Road, about a quarter-mile north of U.S. Rt. 36, when he lost control of his rig which went off the right side of the roadway and overturned in a side ditch.

The driver’s condition is not known but he was conscious as he was loaded aboard a Johnson-St. Paris medic unit to be transported to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.