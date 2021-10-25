Monday Sports Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy girls soccer team had its season end with a 4-0 loss to Centerville in a D-I district semifinal Monday night at Beavercreek.
Troy closes the season with a 10-7-2 record.
Tippecanoe 3,
Northwestern 1
SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team improved to 12-5-2 with a 3-1 win over Northwestern Monday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field in a D-II district semifinal game.
Tippecanoe will play Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lebanon High School.
Lehman 2,
Miami East 0
EATON — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team advanced in a D-III district semifinal Monday night.
The Cavaliers, 12-4-2, will play Madeira 7 p.m. Thursday at Bellbrook High School.
Miami East closes the season with a 10-4-2 record.
Greeneview 2,
Bethel 1
KETTERING — The Bethel girls soccer team lost to Greeneview 2-1 Monday night at Alter.
Bethel closes the season with a 13-3-0 record.
VOLLEYBALL
Springboro 3,
Piqua 0
CENTERVILLE — The Piqua volleyball team didn’t go down without a fight against the top seeds Monday in a D-I district semifinal.
The Indians, who close the season at 11-14, lost 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.
“I am so proud of our players for bringing everything they had tonight and leaving it all on the court,” Piqua coach Jennie Huelskamp said. “It was a great finish to the season.”
Elizabeth Copsey had six kills and Aubrey Schrubb had nine assists.
Reagan Toopes led the defense with 11 digs and Cara Reed had seven digs.