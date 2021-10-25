Monday Sports Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy girls soccer team had its season end with a 4-0 loss to Centerville in a D-I district semifinal Monday night at Beavercreek.

Troy closes the season with a 10-7-2 record.

Tippecanoe 3,

Northwestern 1

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team improved to 12-5-2 with a 3-1 win over Northwestern Monday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field in a D-II district semifinal game.

Tippecanoe will play Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lebanon High School.

Lehman 2,

Miami East 0

EATON — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team advanced in a D-III district semifinal Monday night.

The Cavaliers, 12-4-2, will play Madeira 7 p.m. Thursday at Bellbrook High School.

Miami East closes the season with a 10-4-2 record.

Greeneview 2,

Bethel 1

KETTERING — The Bethel girls soccer team lost to Greeneview 2-1 Monday night at Alter.

Bethel closes the season with a 13-3-0 record.

VOLLEYBALL

Springboro 3,

Piqua 0

CENTERVILLE — The Piqua volleyball team didn’t go down without a fight against the top seeds Monday in a D-I district semifinal.

The Indians, who close the season at 11-14, lost 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.

“I am so proud of our players for bringing everything they had tonight and leaving it all on the court,” Piqua coach Jennie Huelskamp said. “It was a great finish to the season.”

Elizabeth Copsey had six kills and Aubrey Schrubb had nine assists.

Reagan Toopes led the defense with 11 digs and Cara Reed had seven digs.