This-N-That Candy store in Piqua donated candy of various kinds to the Piqua Police Department for officers to hand during Trick-or-Treat Night on Thursday. Pictured are This-N-That Candy owners Tom and Cindy Lillicrap along with Officer Chris Walters, Chief Rick Byron, and Assistant Chief Jason Preston.Beggar’s Night throughout Miami County is Thursday from 6-8 p.m.