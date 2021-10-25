FFA sponsors environmental poster contest

For the Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — The Environmental Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a recycling, reducing, and reusing contest at Miami East Elementary.

Members of the Environmental Committee visited third grade classrooms and shared facts about the importance of recycling, reducing, and reusing materials. They then challenged the students in third grade to color and decorate an environmental-themed picture. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to one student in each homeroom. The results are as follows:

• Mrs. Megan Noll – Avery Baker

• Miss Stephanie Blackton – Alexa Bade

• Mrs. Katie Mason – Lilly Nation

• Mrs. Elizabeth Fields – Avery Billing

Each student participating received a prize complement of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize of a recyclable water bottle.

Members of the FFA Environmental Committee involved in the project were Julia Couser, Evan Demmitt, Bryce Haught, Cora Moore, Kat Niswonger, and Caleb Staley.