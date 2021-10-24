Weekend Sports Roundup

MASON — The Milton-Union doubles team of Shannon Brumbaugh and Taylor Falb had their season end at the state tournament Saturday.

The duo lost 6-2, 6-1 to Alexis Burkhalter and Katie Zerbi of Columbus Wellington School, who went on to finish third.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cedarville District

CEDARVILLE — A number of runners advanced to the regional cross country races this Saturday at Troy at Saturday’d district meet at Cedarville.

BOYS

D-I

The Tippecanoe and Troy boys advanced as a team and Piqua’s Noah Burgh advanced as an individual.

Troy finished fourth in the Super District.

The Trojans runners included Braden Coate, 13, 16:19.3; Matthew Spayde, 20, 16:27.0; Will Schaefer, 26, 16:37.5; Gavin Hutchinson, 31, 16:39.9; Kyle McCord, 54,17:12.1; Luke Plaisier, 62, 17:17.4 and Cooper Gambrell, 100, 18:05.5.

Tippecanoe finished eighth.

Tipp’s runners included Dylan Taylor, 35, 16:48.0; Ben Prenger, 41, 16:55.2; Ben Brunswick, 45, 16:58.2; Ben Huber, 53, 17:11.4; Will Hept, 58, 17:15.5; Kalib Tolle, 64, 17:21.9 and Allan Murray, 105, 18:19.0.

Burgh finished 19th in 15:26.4.

D-II

Milton-Union’s Kyle Bostick advanced to regionals.

Bostick finished 23rd in 17:23.7.

D-III

Asher Long and Mic Barhorst from Covington, Elijah Willmeth from Miami East and Clint Shellenberger from Newton all advanced as individuals.

Long was fifth in 16:36.0, Willmeth was 22nd in 17:30.8; Shellenberger was 26th in 17:41.4 and Barhorst was 32nd in 17:46.8.

GIRLS

D-I

Renee Kovacs from Troy advanced as an individual in the Super District race.

Kovacs finished ninth with a time of 19:04.8.

D-II

The Tippecanoe girls advanced as a team, finishing third in the Super District race.

Tipp runners included Annie Sinning, 5, 18:54.2; Gracie Wead, 8, 19:38.3; Shelby Hept, 11, 19:46.5; Katie Landis, 28, 20:46.1; Leda Anderson, 30, 20:47.4; Libby Krebs, 33, 20:59.6 and Isa Ramos, 52, 22:00.0.

D-III

Covington’s Elyza Long, Newton’s McKenna Dowining and Miami East’s Maryn Gross all advanced as individuals.

Long finished sixth in 19:49.0; Downing was 17th in 20:22.6 and Gross finished 21st in 20:54.5.

SOCCER

Tippecanoe 8,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team blanked Greenville Saturday.

The Red Devils, 15-2-1, will play Graham in a D-II district semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Xenia.

Landon Haas had one goal and two assists.

Ever Quinonez had one goal and one assist, while Collin Hanrahan, Carson King, Jackson Kleather, Landon Luginbuhl, Zack Shellhammer and Caden Turner all had one goal.

Drew Harshbarger, Hudson Owen and Jordan Suebert each had one assist.

Michael Jergens had a shutout in goal.

Northwestern 4,

Milton-Union 3

WEST MILTON — The Bulldogs boys soccer team had their season end Saturday.

Milton-Union finished the season 10-7-1.

Landon Bechtel had two goals and Lukas Knight added one.

Mason Grudich had two assists.

Bethel 10,

Preble Shawnee 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team improved to 15-1-2 on the season.

The Bees will play Troy Christian in a district semifinal match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eaton.

Bethel scored 18 seconds in to the game and only allowed one shot by Preble Shawnee

Nolan Flomerfelt set a school record with his 26th shutout.

Casey Keesee had four goals, and one assist and Jaiden Hogge had two goals and two assists.

Jace Houck had one goal and two assists and Devyn Mann, Will Bean and Cooper Rodgers each had one goal.

David Kasimov and Kyle Brueckman had two assists each and Sam Sortman added one.

Troy Christian 5,

Dixie 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team improved to 9-5-4 with the win.

The Eagles will play Bethel in a district semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eaton.

Josh Brubaker had two goals and two assists and Aidan Barnishin had one goal and two assists.

Evan Murphy and Parker Penrod both scored one goal each and Nathan Kephart had an assist.

Tanner Conklin had four saves in goal.

Miami East 4,

Brookville 1

CASSTOWN — Miami East boys soccer team improved to 10-2-3 on the season.

The Vikings will play Legacy Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Springboro.

VOLLEYBALL

Miami East 3,

Twin Valley South 0

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East volleyball team cruised to a 25-11, 25-5, 25-5 win over Twin Valley South Saturday in Brookville D-III action.

The Vikings, 12-12, will play Preble Shawnee at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal.

Versailles 3,

Bethel 0

BROOKVILLE — The Bethel volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-11, 25-14 to Versailles in Brookville D-III action Saturday.

The Bees finished the season with a record of 10-14.