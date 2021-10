PIQUA — Donald and Beverly (Heisler) Konz celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Oct. 15. Due to COVID restrictions, it was not possible to celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2020.

They were married on Oct. 15, 1960 at St. John’s Church in Piqua by Rev. L.C. Florstedt. The couple are the proud parents of two sons, Mark Konz and wife, Gina, of Pensacola, Fla., and Jeff Konz and his wife, Nicole, of Bellefontaine, along with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.