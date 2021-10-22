Miami County voters to consider a number of issues on Nov. 2

MIAMI COUNTY — Voters in Miami County will be voting on the following issues on the Nov. 2 ballot.

The following information was provided by the Miami County Board of Elections:

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, serving Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services for the purpose of providing counseling and supportive services to children and adults through the operation of alcohol and drug addiction programs and mental health programs at a rate not exceeding 0.6 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to six cents ($0.06) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Referendum on Ordinance No. 0-11-2021 (By Petition), City of Troy

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.82, Troy City Council passed Ordinance No. 0-11-2021 creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (“DORA”) in a designated section of the city of Troy that will serve to enhance the experiences of the patrons of the business establishments and special events within the DORA. Hours of operation for the DORA being Thursday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

As required by law, beer and intoxicating liquor shall only be served in plastic cups, which shall be provided by qualified permit holders in a readily-identified container that identifies the DORA approved labeling. The city shall have the right to suspend a qualified permit holder’s ability to serve DORA permitted beverages for any violation of DORA rules. Troy City Council shall receive a written report regarding DORA operations during 2021 and shall determine whether any further legislative action is necessary.

Voters in the city of Troy will be considering whether Ordinance No. 0-11-2021 proposing a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (“DORA”) in a designated section of the city of Troy be approved.

• Local liquor option, Troy 2-A

Voters in this precinct will consider whether the sale of wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor be permitted by 934 N. Market, L.L.C., who is engaged in the business of operating a restaurant at 934 N. Market, Troy, Ohio 45373 in this precinct.

Voters will also consider whether the sale of wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by 934 N. Market, L.L.C.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Village of Bradford

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the village of Bradford for the purpose of the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges at a rate not exceeding seven (7) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to seventy cents ($0.70) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Village of Casstown

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the village of Casstown for the purpose of general operating expenses at a rate not exceeding three (3) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to thirty cents ($0.30) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Local liquor option, Covington A/B

Voters in this precinct will consider whether the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by Casey’s Marketing Co., doing business as, Casey’s General Store #3777, who is engaged in the business of operating family oriented, full-service convenience stores at 200 N. High St., Covington, Ohio 45318 in this precinct.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase), Village of Fletcher

A replacement of one (1.5) mills and an increase of fifteen hundredths (0.15) mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of the village of Fletcher for the purpose of providing ambulance services at a rate not exceeding one and sixty-five hundredths (1.65) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to sixteen and one-half cents ($0.165) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 4 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Village of Fletcher

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the village of Fletcher for the purpose of providing fire protection services at a rate not exceeding one and one-half (1.5) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to fifteen cents ($0.15) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 4 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Municipal Income Tax (Continuation), Village of West Milton

Voters will consider whether the ordinance providing for the continuation of an existing one-half of one percent (0.5%) levy on income for the purpose of police and fire safety services, for 5 years, commencing January 1, 2022, be passed.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Bethel Township

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Bethel Township Fire District One for the purpose of fire and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding four and nine-tenths (4.9) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty-nine cents ($0.49) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement), Bethel Township

A replacement of a tax for the benefit of Bethel Township Police District for the purpose of police protection at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Concord Township (Unincorporated)

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the unincorporated areas of Concord Township for the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding three and seven-tenths (3.7) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to thirty-seven cents ($0.37) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase), Monroe Township Fire District One

A replacement of two (2) mills and an increase of two (2) mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Monroe Township Fire District One for the purpose of fire protection services and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding four (4) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty cents ($0.40) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Monroe Township

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Monroe Township for the purpose of current expenses of the Tipp Monroe Community Services and the recreational and enrichment programs and activities of the same at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Bethel Local School District

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Bethel Local School District for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate not exceeding seven (7) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to seventy cents ($0.70) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Bethel Local School District

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Bethel Local School District for the purpose of providing necessary funds for constructing, reconstructing, remodeling, and adding to school buildings, including furniture, equipment, buses and site development at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to twenty cents ($0.20) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Bond Issue, Bradford Exempted Village School District

Voters will consider whether bonds be issued by the Bradford Exempted Village School District for the purpose of constructing and acquiring athletic facilities additions and improvements, together with equipment, site improvements, and all necessary appurtenances in the principal amount of one million, seven hundred and five thousand ($1,705,000.00) to be repaid annually over a maximum period of 20 years, and an annual levy of property taxes be made outside of the ten-mill limitation, estimated by the county auditor to average over the repayment period of the bond issue one and eighty-four hundredths (1.84) mills for each one dollar of tax valuation, which amounts to eighteen and four-tenths cents ($0.184) for each one hundred dollars of tax valuation, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022, to pay the annual debt charges on the bonds, and to pay debt charges on any notes issued in anticipation of those bonds.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Milton-Union Exempted Village School District

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Milton-Union Exempted Village School District for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate not exceeding seventeen (17) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to one dollar and seventy cents ($1.70) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

• Proposed Income Tax (Renewal), Newton Local School District

Voters in this district will consider whether an annual income tax of 0.75 per cent on the school district income of individuals and of estates be imposed by Newton Local School District to renew an income tax expiring at the end of 2022, for 3 years, beginning January 01, 2023, for the purpose of current operating expenses.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Substitute), Piqua City School District

Voters in this district will consider a tax levy substituting for an existing levy be imposed by the Piqua City School District for the purpose of providing for the necessary requirements of the school district in the initial sum of $2,100,000, and a levy of taxes be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to require four and eighty-eight hundredths (4.88) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty-eight and eight-tenths cents ($0.488) for each one hundred dollars of valuation for the initial year of the tax, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022, with the sum of such tax to increase only if and as new land or real property improvements not previously taxed by the school district are added to its tax list.

• Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal), Tecumseh Local School District, Clark and Miami counties

Voters in this district will consider a levy renewing an existing levy be imposed by the Tecumseh Local School District, Clark and Miami Counties, Ohio for the purpose of providing for the emergency requirements of the school district in the sum of $712,000, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 2.13 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.213 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.