Honoring a life of service

A procession of fire apparatus, fellow firefighters, relatives and friends pass under the crossed aerial ladders as the funeral motorcade for Lt. Matt Reid, 48, makes its way up St. Rt. 589 into Fletcher on Friday. Reid, a dedicated firefighter on the Fletcher Fire Department, passed away earlier this week. Representatives from dozens of area fire departments paid their respects to the fallen firefighter. Firefighting is a tradition in the Reid family. Matt’s father, Gary, was a captain on the department and Matt’s sons are also firefighters.