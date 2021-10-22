Crown Equipment recognized by Dayton ASCM Chapter

NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, was recently recognized by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) Dayton, Ohio chapter as a recipient of the 2020-2021 Company of the Year award.

The ASCM, a non-profit association for industry professionals, provides training and certification for supply chain teams globally.

“Knowledge gained through ASCM programs has helped us to enhance employee development within our team and implement best practices across the supply chain,” Crown’s Keith Sinram, senior vice president, said. “The science behind their work is critical to our success.”

The award was presented to Crown by Marcia Townsend, president, and Jack Kerr, director of education, with Sinram and several Crown ASCM graduates in attendance.

The recognition from the ASCM is another example of Crown’s continuous investment in people, programs, and other resources to develop talent. With multiple dedicated training facilities for continued learning and career development, Crown is committed to developing and engaging its workforce.

“One of the unique things about Crown is that we are vertically integrated,” said Doug Hall, director of training. “In this organization, we own the responsibility to train people to build, design, sell and service our equipment and do everything else that goes along with it. The leadership at Crown has never shied away from investing in training.”

Crown is currently looking to fill hundreds of positions nationwide. Interested applicants can visit crown.jobs to view current openings and apply.