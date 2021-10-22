Agencies participating in Drug Take Back Day

MIAMI COUNTY — Local agencies are participating in Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office are hosting a drop-off event where residents can bring unwanted pill medications for disposal to the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office (Transfer Station) located at 2200 North County Road, Troy. This curbside drop-off gives the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The pills are later destroyed in an environmentally safe manner.

In Piqua, On Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Piqua Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the Piqua Municipal Government Complex parking lot at 201 West Water Street. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is also free and anonymous.