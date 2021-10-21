Piqua Rotary Club to hold drive-thru dinner on Election Day

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Rotary Club will offer a drive-thru service for their annual Election Day Dinner scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the parking lot of Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Co-Chairs Jim McMaken and Kelly Meckstroth both predict another “great turnout” of residents who repeatedly support this popular Election Day event.

“This year,” noted McMaken, “we are serving pulled pork again as it is still a crowd favorite in the world of barbecue. Once again, TK’s Barbeque-N-Fixins will be preparing the meals.” Participants are asked to enter the parking lot from High Street and exit the lot onto Water Street. Piqua Rotary Club members will be onsite to assist drivers with instructions.

As election results are tabulated, Piqua voters and their families are encouraged to support the Rotary fundraiser, which is served by local Rotarians. Each dinner consists of pulled pork, mac-n-cheese, baked beans, cookie, roll and a bottle of water. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Piqua Rotary Club member or at Readmore’s Hallmark located at 430 N. Main Street in Piqua. Advance ticket holders will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be available the night of the event with tickets sales beginning at 6 p.m. and will be sold on a first come first served basis.

Proceeds from the Rotary dinner are used to support scholarships for local students throughout the year in addition to the Piqua City School’s kindergarten reading program and the Miami County Dental Clinic.

The Piqua Rotary Club has traditionally hosted this dinner on Election Day at the Upper Valley Career Center, but in 2020, COVID restrictions forced the club to offer the dinner as a drive-thru option.

“Last year’s drive-thru option was such a success we thought we would offer it again,” explained McMaken. McMaken went on to explain, “without this important fundraiser, we would be limited in our ability to financially assist others. We thank everyone for supporting us in the past and hope you will join us for another great meal in support of the Piqua Community.”