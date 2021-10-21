Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau recognized for marketing excellence

For the Miami Valley Today

NEWARK – The Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau recently received recognition for achievement in marketing and advertising at the Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards presentation, held Oct. 7 at Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark. The Miami County Visitors Bureau received a Certificate of Excellence for its Plan Your Adventure Here print advertisement and Sculptures on the Square marketing campaign. Accepting the award was Leiann Stewart, executive director, and Deann Bechtol, communications coordinator.

The Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards recognize excellence in Ohio’s hospitality and tourism industry for efforts in advertising, marketing, and public relations. In this year’s competition, the Recognizing Uncommon Brilliance (RUBY) Awards had 177 entries in 17 categories. The awards, sponsored by Ohio Magazine, were presented during the Ohio Conference on Tourism, the state’s largest conference for tourism industry professionals.

Nine marketing professionals representing academia, consulting firms, and ad agencies judged each entry based on concept, results, and creativity.

“The competition this year was fierce,” said Melinda Huntley, Ohio Travel Association executive director. “Despite the hardships created by the pandemic, these professionals produced some amazing campaigns and projects that resulted in increased sales for businesses in their communities.”

“We are extremely proud of the work we do to shine a light on Miami County locally, regionally, and nationally. Being recognized at the state level for our marketing efforts is a true honor,” said Stewart.

The Ohio Travel Association is a nonprofit trade association representing travel and tourism-related businesses throughout the state. For more information on OTA, visit www.ohiotravel.org.

The Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau is a 501(c)6 organization. Its mission is to position Miami County as a preferred travel destination, supporting economic stability to enhance the Quality of Life in the region. For more information, visit www.homegrowngreat.com.