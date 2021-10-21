Letter: You can trust Judge Nasal

To the Editor:

Judge Gary Nasal is running for re-election for Miami County Municipal Court Judge on Nov. 2. I have known Gary for many years, and I guess the simplest way I can put it is that I would be comfortable having him judge me, a member of my family, or someone who committed a crime against me or one of my family members. I know that no matter what, he would try to do the right thing. I don’t know what else you could want or expect in a judge.

Please vote to keep Gary Nasal Municipal Court Judge.

— Brian Ault

Tipp City