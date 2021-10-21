CareFlight called to transport 2 following crash

TROY — A three-vehicle crash left one vehicle in flames and two victims to be transported aboard a medical helicopter for treatment of serious injuries on Thursday afternoon.

Troy Fire Department medics and fire units were sent to a reported head-on crash on State Route 202, just north of Children’s Home Road, around 4:30 p.m.

Callers to Miami County 9-1-1 also reported that a pickup truck that was involved in the crash was burning and someone was inside the burning vehicle.

Witnesses to the crash said that bystanders pulled the drivers from both the burning truck and a Jeep SUV. Both suffered significant injuries and Troy medics immediately asked that CareFlight respond to the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the pickup truck as medics tended to the patients.

CareFlight was landed on the highway and transported both patients to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies on the scene, a red Dodge Dakota pickup truck was northbound on St. Rt. 202 when the driver “drifted left of center” side-wiping a southbound trailer that was being pulled by another vehicle. The pickup truck then rolled onto its side and continued to slide north in the southbound lane when it struck the southbound Jeep SUV head-on. The pickup truck burst into flames in the ditch and the Jeep went into the same ditch nearby. The vehicle pulling the trailer came to a stop a short distance down the road.

No further details are yet available.

The crash remains under investigation by Miami County Deputies.