Troy-Piqua Challenge Blood Drive returns

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Troy-Piqua Challenge Blood Drive is back with a new challenge to revive the 23-year-old tradition after the disruptions of COVID-19.

Troy and Piqua High Schools will host blood drives on Oct. 25, followed by community blood drives in Troy on Oct. 27 and in Piqua on Oct. 28.

The 2019 Challenge set a record with 509 donors, including 121 first-time donors. Community Blood Center and the Troy-Piqua sponsors are challenging neighbors to support the entire community by donating. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The Troy Challenge is Wednesday, Oct. 27 with the US Bank Troy blood drive from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 910 West Main St. and the Troy Church of the Brethren blood drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1431 West Main St.

The Piqua Challenge is Thursday, Oct. 28 with the US Bank Piqua blood drive from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 200 North College St. and the Knights of St. John blood drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 110 South Wayne St.

Piqua won the 22nd annual Troy-Piqua Challenge in 2019 by 61 votes and improved to a 17-4-1 record in the Challenge history. This year every donation is a vote for the community blood supply and the fight against cancer.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Cancer Fighters are the GOAT” t-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the third and final design in the May-October GOAT campaign that challenged the community to give blood and give often during the pandemic.

Blood donors are “Cancer Fighters” because nearly one fourth of the blood supply goes to cancer patients, higher blood component usage than any other disease. Chemotherapy and radiation treatments can damage bone marrow, reducing red cell and platelet production. Complex surgical procedures for cancer also require transfusions.

COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit many corporate and community blood drives. CBC welcomes new donors, new platelet and plasma donors, and new blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.