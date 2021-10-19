WACO lecture series continues

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Col. Frank Alfter, USAF (Ret.) will give a lecture Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the WACO Air Museum entitled “A Journey with NATO: One GI’s Experience and Why NATO is Still Important to National Security.”

A brief history of how NATO was formed and why will be presented, as well as an explanation of the significance of Article 5, which has been invoked only one time in history, and that one time was for the United States following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The speaker’s experience with NATO and AIRCENT during his deployment in Europe will be covered. In addition, he will share his experience at Tinker AFB in OK, when NATO sent six NATO AWACS, radar surveillance planes, to fly cover over the U.S. following the tragic events on 9/11.

All aviation lectures are free and open to the public and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of WACO or its management. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 South County Road 25A in Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. Donations to WACO Air Museum are gladly accepted. For questions, please call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.