CareFlight called to head-on crash

UNION TOWNSHIP- A two-vehicle head on crash resulted in one driver being flown aboard CareFlight for treatment on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred on Frederick-Garland Road and was reported around 10 p.m

West Milton Fire and Union Twp. Life Squad responded along with Miami County Sheriffs deputies.

The female driver of an SUV was trapped until firefighters could free her. She was transported by CareFlight.

The driver of the second vehicle, a large pickup truck, refused treatment at the scene.

Lt. Todd Tennant said that preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the pickup truck traveled left of center and struck the oncoming SUV head on.

No additional information is available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by a crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriffs Office.