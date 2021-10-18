Tipp City Schools AP Government Class to host Meet the Candidates Night

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe High School Advanced Placement Government class is giving community members a chance to learn more about the four individuals seeking a term on the Tipp City Board of Education.

The class is hosting a Meet the Candidates Night. Four people are running for two Tipp City Board of Education seats. Corine Doll and Joellen Heatherly are not seeking re-election.

The class invites the public to attend the event on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. It will be held at Tippecanoe High School in the Center for Performing Arts.

Each candidate will be allowed time to introduce themselves, provide background information, and share other pertinent details at the start of the event.

The AP Government students will ask questions for about 45 minutes. The students have researched topics and asked for input to prepare the questions. The students will encourage the audience members to submit questions.

After students conclude with their questions, candidates will have time to sum up their campaigns.

The four candidates are Amber Drum, Richard F. Mains, Don Petsch, and Lydia E. Pleiman.