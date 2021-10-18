Merchant Trick-or-Treat, Costume Contest return to downtown Troy

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY – Troy Main Street and the Troy Noon Optimists invite children to downtown Troy on Saturday, Oct. 30, for a frighteningly good time at their annual Hometown Halloween event.

“Troy Main Street is looking forward to teaming up with the Troy Noon Optimists for another fun year of trick or treating and a costume contest,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street. “We are excited to bring this event back this year. We hope everyone will come enjoy the festivities!”

Hometown Halloween will kick-off with a parade followed by a costume contest at 9 a.m. From 10 a.m. to noon, participating downtown Troy businesses will pass out candy. By attending this event, participants acknowledge their risk of exposure to coronavirus.

The annual costume contest is hosted by the Troy Noon Optimists. Categories will be Best Family Costume, Best Pet Costume, and Best Costume for each age. Age categories will begin with under 1 and go through the age of 11.

Sponsors for this event include: Kettering Health, Harlow Builders, Alvetro Orthodontics, Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health, GNB Banking Centers, Level MB Construction, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, ConAgra Brands, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Park National Bank, Peak Foods, and Winans Chocolates + Coffees.