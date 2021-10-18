Edison State to offer FAFSA completion workshops

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Many students and parents feel anxious about filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To assist applicants through the process, Edison State Community College will host several FAFSA Completion Workshops in October. Participants do not need to be current or prospective Edison State students to attend, and they can bring up to two guests. However, registration is required.

Financial aid staff will be on hand during the workshops to assist attendees in completing the FAFSA from start to finish. Participants must bring the following to the workshop:

• Tax year 2020 1040 federal tax return with applicable W-2 forms for both the student and parent.

• A cell phone with access to a personal email account for both the student and parent.

• FSA ID login information. Both the student and parent should create an account or FSA ID at www.studentaid.gov/fsa-id prior to the event. If necessary, the FSA ID can be created on-site during the event.

Workshops will take place on the following dates. Each date will have sessions beginning at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

• Oct. 19: Edison State at Greenville, Room 126

• Oct. 26: Edison State at Piqua, Room 313

• Oct. 28: Edison State at Eaton, Room 108

The FAFSA is a vital part of the financial aid process, as it allows students to apply for federal and state grants, federal work study, and federal student loans. In addition, most colleges require the FAFSA as part of their scholarship application process.

To learn more about the FAFSA or begin the application, visit www.studentaid.gov/fafsa. Sign up for a FAFSA Completion Workshop at www.edisonohio.edu/workshop.