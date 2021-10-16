Weekend Roundup

CINCINNATI — The Milton-Union doubles team of Taylor Falb and Shannon Brumbaugh finished fourth in the D-II district tennis tournament Saturday and advance to the state tournament beginning Friday at the ATP Tennis Center.

In the semifinals, they lost 6-2, 6-4 to Lexi and Cassie Larsen of Indian Hill.

In the third-place match, they lost 6-4, 6-1 to Lynn Kader and Payton Puryear of CHCA.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe volleyball team finished regular season play with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 win over Greenville Saturday.

Tipp, 20-2 overall and 16-2 in the MVL, will open Tecumseh D-II sectional tournament play Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Milton-Union.

Olivia Gustavson had 12 kills, Ashley Aselage had nine kills and Alex Voisard had nine kills and four aces.

Alexa Mader had four blocks, Scotti Hoskins had 29 assists and seven digs and Grace Kinsman had eight digs.

Xenia 3,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team closed regular season play with a 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 loss to Xenia Saturday.

Piqua, 9-13 overall and 8-10 in the MVL, will open Centerville D-I sectional tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Wayne.

Covington 3,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — In a TRC match to close the regular season, the Covington volleyball team topped Lehman Catholic 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18 Saturday.

Covington, 16-6 overall and 11-3 in the TRC, will open Troy D-IV sectional tournament play Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Troy Christian.

Lehman, 8-14 overall and 6-8 in the TRC, will open Troy D-IV sectional tournament play at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday against Fairlawn.

For Covington, Carlie Besecker had 16 kills, seven blocks, three aces and 18 digs.

Taylor Kirker had three aces, 35 assists and eight digs, Nigella Reck had 11 kills and seven digs and Lauren York had three aces and 11 digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had five kills and 10 digs and Reaghan Lamp had three aces and nine digs.

For Lehman, Taylor Geise had 12 kills and 20 digs.

Kailee Rank had seven kills, three aces and 19 digs, Kaitlyn Fortkamp had six kills, five blocks and nine digs and Layla Platfoot had four blocks.

Caroline Wesner had 22 assists and 13 digs and Megan Carlisle added seven assists.

Bethel 3,

Th. Marshall 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team closed regular season play with a 25-2, 25-5, 25-5 win over Thurgood Marshall Saturday.

Bethel, 9-13, will open Tecumseh D-II sectional play at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Karlee Plozay had six kills and 14 aces and Karinne Stormer had seven kills and four aces.

Gabi McMahan had 15 assists and six aces and Jackie Edmondson served eight aces.

Newton 3,

Yellow Springs 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team closed the regular season with a-23, 25-18, 25-19 win over Yellow Springs.

Newton, 15-7, will open Troy D-IV sectional play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against the Covington-Troy Christian winner.

Katelyn Walters had 17 kills and Hannah Biedelman added seven kills.

Ella Rapp had 18 assists and Kaylee Deeter had six kills and five aces.

Eva Bowser had six digs and Maddie Walters added 14 assists.