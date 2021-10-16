UVMC earns Primary Stroke Center Status

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has earned Primary Stroke Center status from The Joint Commission.

The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Center was awarded to UVMC based on continuous compliance with stringent performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for stroke. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

UVMC underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review this past summer, during which a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Primary Stroke Center Advanced Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer for accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing executive of The Joint Commission. “We commend Upper Valley Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”

“The UVMC family congratulates our stroke team for their outstanding efforts to earn this important certification,” said Kevin Harlan, UVMC president. “This status recognizes that UVMC provides the expertise, teamwork, and technologies necessary to provide our patients with a more advanced level of stroke care than ever before. We are proud of UVMC/Premier Health’s dedication to providing quality health care for our communities.”

“Our stroke team has worked hard to earn this important accomplishment. It requires a carefully coordinated, dedicated effort to assure that the stroke program performance standards are met and maintained,” said Scott Kanagy, UVMC chief medical officer. “The stroke program also relies heavily on the work of local EMS personnel and emergency department physicians to serve as the first points of contact.” UVMC is part of the Premier Health system whose hospitals are recognized by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for excellence in patient stroke care and outcomes.