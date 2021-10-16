Troy boys, Tipp girls cross country win MVL titles; Newton boys win WOAC title

TIPP CITY — Troy, Tippecanoe and Piqua finished 1-2-3 at the MVL boys cross country meet Saturday at Kyle Park.

Troy won with 27 points.

Troy put three runners in the top five.

Braden Coate won in 16:47.3, Matthew Spayde was third in 16:55.3 Gavin Hutchinson was fifth in 17:10.9 and Will Schaefer was sixth in 17:14.9.

Rounding out the Trojans top seven were Kyle McCord, 12, 17:38.9; Luke Plaisier, 15, 17:47.6; and Cooper Gambrell, 30, 18:49.8.

Tippecanoe was second with 40 points.

Tipp’s top seven included Allan Murray, 2, 16:52.1; Ben Brunswick, 8, 17:26.8; Kalib Tolle, 9, 17:29.4; Ben Huber, 10, 17:32.5; Ben Prenger, 11, 17:36.0; Dylan Taylor, 14, 17:44.0 and Willy Hept, 17, 17:56.1.

Piqua was third with 78 points.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 4, 17:10.7; Nolan Campbell, 7, 17:24.5; Paul Hinds, 21, 18:16.0; Jesse Furman, 23, 18:29.3; Ty Pettus, 26, 18:32.5; Braden Holtvogt, 32, 18:57.5 and Simon Baker, 34, 19:05.7.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe and Troy finished 1-2 in the girls race.

Tipp won with 33 points, putting three girls in the top six.

Annie Sinning won in 19:21.7; Shelby Hept was fifth in 20:42.7 and Gracie Wead was sixth in 20:51.0.

Rounding out Tipp’s top seven were Libby Krebs, 10, 21:08.5; Leda Anderson, 11, 21:11.0; Isa Ramos, 14, 21:45.3 and Katie Landis, 15, 21:52.0.

Troy was second with 62.

Troy’s top seven included Renee Kovacs, 2, 19:45.0; Ashley Kyle, 9, 21:02.2; Lily Zimmerman, 16, 21:54.6; Hallie Frigge, 17, 22:00.9; Claire Harju, 18, 22:03.2; Morgan Maxwell, 20, 22:32.5 and Karen Enneking, 21, 22:36.3.

Piqua finished sixth.

Piqua’s top seven included Cassie Schrubb, 7, 20:54.1; Isabella Murray, 35, 23:48.3; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 36, 23:50.0; Lucy Weiss, 42, 24:11.2; Lienne Casey, 57, 25:21.0; Abby Lambert, 66, 25:45.0 and Gabby Cromes, 70, 26:11.0.

WOAC

Newton boys

win WOAC

NEW PARIS — The Newton boys cross country team won the WOAC meet Saturday.

Newton put three runners in the top six.

Seth Coker won the race in 18:05.7, Clint Shellenberger finished third in 18:14.2 and Robert Ingle was sixth in 18:38.1.

Rounding out Newton’s top seven were Dylan Bauer, 21, 19:29.0; Jaden Deaton, 26, 19:38.7; Jayden Luedke, 70, 26:48.1 and Princeton Bess, 75, 28:52.7.

Bradford runners included Hayden Nicodemus, 32, 20:02.5; Hunter Biddlestone, 49, 21:37.0; Owen Beachler, 50, 21:46.8 and Dalton Reck, 56, 22:26.5.

GIRLS

The Bradford girls finished second.

Bradford’s top seven included Austy Miller, 6, 21:49.3; Megan Wood, 16, 24:23.9; Alexis Barhorst, 23, 25:15.1; Isabella Hamilton, 29, 26:04.9; Emma Lavey, 30, 26:06.2; Avery Helman, 48, 28:50.9 and Daphne Lavey, 56, 37:33.5.

Newton runners included McKenna Downing, 3, 20:37.3 and Ashley Evans, 20, 24:57.7.