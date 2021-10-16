Piqua police department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Oct. 6

THEFT: Officer dispatched for a theft in progress at Walmart. Suspect vehicle was located by a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy. Suspect, Benjamin Brown, 31, at large, was found to have multiple warrants, was charged with theft, and taken into custody.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer dispatched to 212 Broadway St. on report of a male with a firearm threatening a female. Adrian Hardin, 19, of Fairborn, was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing.

Oct. 7

DISORDERLY: Steven Jones, 51, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct after being found intoxicated and lying on a bench.

Oct. 8

OPEN CONTAINER: Steven Jones, 51, of Piqua, was charged with having an open container of alcohol in public.

DISORDERLY: Steven Jones, 51, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

WARRANT: Brandyn Kuykendall, 29, of Huber Heights, was arrested for an active warrant.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Brandy Lewis, 42, was charged with child endangering.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Rita Reedy, 52, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

WARRANT: William Reedy, 57, of Piqua, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant.

OVI: Rosanne Robison, 34, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence and driving under OVI suspension.

Oct. 9

DISORDERLY: Paul Levan, 60, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

HARASSMENT: Steven Sage, 29, of Piqua, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Chance Smith, 25, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

THEFT: John Wright, 51, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

Oct. 10

SHOTS FIRED: Gun shot was heard coming from a vehicle. The vehicle proceeded north, outside of city limits. Contact was made with witnesses who stated a black male had been shooting a hand gun. David Hecker, 46, of Sidney, was located and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and discharging firearms.

WARRANT: Chadwick Kirkland, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for an active out-of-county warrant.